Oppressive heat persists through this week, then cooler air arrives this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Long-term forecast data is trending more and more toward cooler changes, but those changes won’t be abrupt. This week is still unseasonably hot.

Small Cooling Arrives This Weekend

The first of our step down from the most intense part of summer happens this weekend. A strong high pressure ridge that has been parked over us for nearly two weeks will finish off its third week before it weakens and slides to the east of us. That helps relax the heat. It also will allow an increase in showers and thunderstorms which can further tame the heat.

More Cooling Possible Late Next Week

A second change happens next week. That change involves the jet stream and is more substantial. The exact timing on this may be a bit variable over time, but here’s what happens: the jet stream is split right now in two branches. The branch more directly influencing our weather is the subtropical jet stream. The subtropical jet stream has, on occasion, helped to transport monsoon moisture from the Pacific to us. It will slide to the east with that hot high pressure ridge. When it slides to the east, it will merge with a segment of the other branch of the jet stream: the polar jet stream. The polar jet stream is farther north over Canada, but it’s trying to creep farther to the south. Low pressure over Alaska will help shove the polar jet branch farther south. That will increase its cooler influence on our area by the end of July and the start of August.

What Does That Mean?

What this means is cooler weather is not far away. Remember cooler is relative, and this is not to say that we will turn cool by the end of the month. When this unfolds, we will likely bring an end to the hottest part of summer, and we’ll bring temperatures down to the 80s and 90s - perhaps slightly below normal rather than above normal. Some warmer spells are not out of the question, but the overall cooler change should become the more common feature in our weather after about the next ten days.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers will be scarce and mostly over the higher terrain this evening. We’ll be partly cloudy otherwise, cooling from near 100 degrees around 6 PM to the upper 80s by 9 PM. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction and 64 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Rain will mostly fall over the higher elevations, but a few showers can slide off of the hills and over the valleys. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction and 95 degrees around Montrose.

The Rest Of This Week

Near-100-degree high temperatures will persist through Saturday. Cooling will follow, but we’ll get hotter first: highs will be as high as 102 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

