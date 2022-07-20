Advertisement

Improvements coming to I-70 Clifton exit

Improvements for I-70 mile marker 37
Improvements for I-70 mile marker 37(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new construction project is aimed at making Clifton more attractive and not only to residents. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner about the recently approved $83,100 agreement design for enhancement improvements to mile marker 37 exit. Davis said, “we want this to be a beautiful site that represents the Grand Valley as it is. Right now its un-landscaped with weeds it’s not a very appealing exit.”

On the agenda for the makeover is new trees, shrubs, non-irrigated landscape features, rock walls, and an entrance sign. This renovation can be compared to the Horizon drive exit which has a roundabout, Grand Junction sign, and trees. Commissioner Davis said this new exit will be a good look for the Grand Valley. He said, “what we want to do is ‘beautify’ it and make it an appealing and welcoming exit it into the grand valley, but also not break the bank.” Additionally, this will come at no cost to residents. The county will try and get grants through the federal and state government, but if they do not succeed, Davis says “it’s the duty of the county to pay for this construction.”

Plus, residents should not be worried if this will take any money away from future construction plans like the Library or the town hall. Davis said those are completely separate and unrelated to this project. If you would like for your opinion to be hear you have a chance to do so before construction begins.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO MESA MALL FOLO
UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested
Craig Robbins Attempted Murder Charges
Glenwood Springs man charged with attempted murder
Cooling station for Grand Junction
Cooling stations in Grand Junction
The fire is approximately 2.5 acres in size.
Wildfire ignites in Gunnison County near Somerset, Colorado

Latest News

The view looking upstream on the Crystal River below Avalanche Creek. Pitkin County and others...
Opinions differ on timeline as Crystal River Wild & Scenic efforts move ahead
KKCO RIVER INCIDENT
Body found near water on Independent Avenue
The Colorado State Capitol building
UPDATE: Capitol building secured by State Patrol, no threat found.
Supporters of the Aurora shooting victims write words of hope and love on crosses early...
10 YEARS— Mental health services continue for theater shooting victims