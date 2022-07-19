Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Axel’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the week, Axel!

Axel is a one-year-old Boxer. Even for his young age he is calm and walks well on a leash. Axel is very friendly and has the signature Boxer butt wiggle with his docked tail. He is affectionate and loves to give kisses and get into your personal space.

If you are interested in adopting Axel contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

