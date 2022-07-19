Glenwood Springs man charged with attempted murder

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - A Glenwood Springs man has been charged with attempted murder after discharging several shots from inside a home on July 14.

Craig Robbins, a 44-year-old man, is accused of holding people against their will inside the home on the 1000 block of Riverview Drive in Glenwood Springs. Robbins fired more than 50 rounds from multiple guns, injuring one man and damaging police patrol cars.

The shooting occurred on July 14. Several homes in the area were hit by gunfire before Robbins eventually surrendered to police.

