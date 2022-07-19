D51 employee awarded for environmental standards

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A District 51 employee is being recognized on the national stage for his work in bringing the school district up to environmental regulation standards.

Charles “Petie” Pope worked for the Department of Energy previously, and the district stated that it had compliance issues with hazardous waste and waste disposal regulations when they hired Pope.

During Pope’s time at the district, he helped to establish programs, protocols, and procedures for what the district needed to change in order to be in-line with environmental regulations.

Pope is now in Fort Meyers, Florida being awarded the Legacy Award for his work with the district from the Materials Managers Association.

