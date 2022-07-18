Advertisement

Wildfire ignites in Gunnison County near Somerset, Colorado

Authorities are asking residents not to call 911 to avoid clogging the phone lines
The fire is approximately 2.5 acres in size.
The fire is approximately 2.5 acres in size.(Gunnison County Sheriff's Office | Gunnison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire has ignited near the town of Somerset in Gunnison County, Colorado. The fire is currently small, estimated to be approximately 2.5 acres in size.

Smoke may be visible in the area and Gunnison County emergency services are asking residents not to report the smoke to 911. As the fire is burning in the West Elk Mine area, smoke may be visible from Highway 133.

Crews are currently at the fire and additional firefighting resources are on their way.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information will be released as it becomes available.
Possible shooting threat reported by Grand Junction Police Department at Mesa Mall
Deadly Crash
Man dies after crashing his car into boulders
Truck crashed on I-70 near mile marker 22
Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate
30 Road and E 1/2 Road
Local law enforcement investigating two hit and run accidents in Mesa County
Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park
Police arrest a man with warrants at a park early Sunday morning

Latest News

Six pounds of methamphetamine and several hundred Fentanyl-like pills were confiscated from the...
Several pounds of meth confiscated on I-70
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Possible shooting threat reported by Grand Junction Police Department at Mesa Mall
Olathe sweet corn
Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here