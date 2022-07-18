Wildfire ignites in Gunnison County near Somerset, Colorado

SOMERSET, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire has ignited near the town of Somerset in Gunnison County, Colorado. The fire is currently small, estimated to be approximately 2.5 acres in size.

Smoke may be visible in the area and Gunnison County emergency services are asking residents not to report the smoke to 911. As the fire is burning in the West Elk Mine area, smoke may be visible from Highway 133.

Crews are currently at the fire and additional firefighting resources are on their way.

