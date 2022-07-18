Some afternoon storms, otherwise staying hot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a very wet Friday across the Western Slope, showers and thunderstorms became a lot more scattered around the region through the weekend. Drier conditions opened the door for much warmer temperatures to move in. Highs around the lower elevations reached the upper 90s with some lower 100s as well. Scattered showers and storms gradually came to an end overnight last night, but partly to mostly cloudy skies continued to remain in place. That combined with dew points still in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s only dropped lows into the upper 70s in Grand Junction, and the lower 70s in Delta and Montrose. Other locations around the region saw low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see a little bit of clearing through the rest of the morning, but we’ll see come clouds return to the region by late this morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop around the region this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies wherever we don’t see rain, with highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s across the lower elevations. Any rain out there on radar will quickly come to an end late this evening, and we’ll see mostly clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will gradually taper off as better rain chances become much more isolated and much more limited to the higher elevations around the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s in the lower elevations. Temperatures will continue to climb on into the lower 100s in Grand Junction by Thursday and Friday as we continue to turn drier.

Monsoon moisture is poised to return to the region once again into the weekend. That will help to drive rain chances up, and could pull temperatures back down into the lower and middle 90s. We’ll have to wait and see if that pattern holds throughout the week.

