Several pounds of meth confiscated on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two men were arrested on July 17 and charged with drug-related crimes after Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle on I-70, near Mack, for a traffic violation. Upon searching the vehicle, approximately six pounds of meth and several hundred small blue pills consistent with Fentanyl were discovered.

The sheriff’s office states that after the drugs were discovered, 22-year-old Amaury Rivas-Barrera and 40-year-old Yair Pistener-Anticona were arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than 112 grams of methamphetamine, drug felony one, and special offender for bringing more than 7 grams of meth into the state of Colorado.

Both men have been imprisoned at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

