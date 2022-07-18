Possible shooting threat reported by Grand Junction Police Department at Mesa Mall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has reported a possible shooting threat at Mesa Mall made. The threat was made via Facebook and police are currently investigating if the threat is legitimate.

J.C. Penney’s has reportedly been evacuated. Some businesses have closed for the day due to the threat.

No danger has been reported to the public at this time. Few details have been released by the GJPD, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

