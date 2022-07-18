Advertisement

Police arrest a man with warrants at a park early Sunday morning

Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park
Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man at a park, who officers said had outstanding warrants.

This happened around 6:00 Sunday morning at the Eagle Rim Park, near 27 3/8 road and Cheyenne Drive.

At this point it isn’t known what alerted police to the park or what the man’s warrants were for.

His identification has also not been released at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

