Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning.
According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic.
It’s unknown at this time what caused the truck to jack-knife.
Troopers said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
