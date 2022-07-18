Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning.

According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the truck to jack-knife.

Troopers said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

