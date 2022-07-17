Advertisement

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout selected for Harvard Fellows Program

City of Grand Junction
City of Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City of Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is one of seven senior public officials selected from across Colorado as a 2022 Gates Family Foundation Harvard fellow.

The Harvard fellows program is a three-week program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government that provides intensive training. Individuals in the program from all over the nation work together alongside Harvard faculty to analyze and examine case studies of real issues, find solutions to complex problems and learn from one another.

“The skills that come out of the program are tremendous, and what I am hoping is bringing back everything I know and all the connections that I make while I am there,” said Stout. “And bring that here to apply to the city to what we are doing in the city council, and to all of the issues that we look at on a regular basis. Potentially with new solutions but definitely with a new perspective.”

