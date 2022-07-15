Advertisement

Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Tina Peters’ arrest warrant has been rescinded
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Stock graphic
One person killed after dump truck crashes on Highway 141
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested
Greyhound has less than three days to find a new stop.
UPDATE: New location for Grand Junction Greyhound stop announced

Latest News

Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Tina Peters’ arrest warrant has been rescinded