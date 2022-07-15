Similar storm trend with temperature spike this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Along the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar in Glenwood Springs, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. A flash flood watch means there is the potential for flooding, so motorists traveling through Glenwood Canyon today should be prepared for an alternate route if a warning appears.

Humidity will be unchanged in the area and we will continue to feel the moisture throughout the weekend. However, it will slowly start to taper off by next week. The humidity has presented scattered storms and showers in the higher elevations; this will continue to be the case throughout the weekend. For the lower valleys, the chances are still there but staying more minimal. As we have seen over the past several days, scattered showers and storms are still possible from the afternoon hours leading into the late evening to nighttime showers for the higher elevations.

Today, temperatures will continue to stay warm in the Grand Valley and Montrose, around the mid to lower the 90s for today. By Sunday, we will feel temperatures climb into the lower triple digits for Grand Junction, and Montrose will continue to stay in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead into next week, we will continue to be around the same as what we have been experiencing. We are still looking at higher elevations having the best chance for some scattered storms and showers. For the lower valleys, the chances are there, from a sprinkle to even a light shower. As storms spill over into the valleys, these are where those chances decrease for like Grand Junction to receive any precipitation, but there is still that possibility.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

