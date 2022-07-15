Showers and storms increase Friday, especially over the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect Friday from 11 AM until 10 PM for higher elevation areas north and northeast of Grand Junction including the Central Colorado River Basin, The Gore and Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the central mountain valleys. This includes the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon and the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar. Cities and communities in the watch include Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, Snowmass Village, Gypsum, Dotsero, Edwards, Vail, Red Cliff, and Minturn. A Flood Watch means flooding and flash flooding are possible. Debris slides are also possible on the burn scars.

Heat and humidity have been the central tenants of our weather story this week. Both the heat and humidity are going to increase before we can expect improvements.

The biggest increase in humidity will happen on Friday. That could help expand the coverage of showers and thunderstorms around the area, but rain will still be most abundant over the mountains. Friday may be among 2022′s most humid days for us in western Colorado.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially over the higher elevations. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s through 8 PM. Rainy areas can be 10-15 degrees cooler than dry areas. Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 66 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mainly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks amid the clouds. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible. Rain will be heaviest and most widespread over the mountains, but a few showers and storms are possible in the valleys, too. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 91 degrees around Montrose.

Rainfall amounts will be less than one tenth of an inch, if anything, in most areas. Locally higher amounts of up to an inch are possible, especially along the Continental Divide. Remember, final rainfall amounts aren’t the big deal with the flood threat. The big deal is rainfall rates, especially over the burn scars. Rainfall rates of an inch per hour will trigger flash flood warnings in Glenwood Canyon, and CDOT generally closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon for safety during flash flood warnings. The flood and flash flood threat is primarily in those higher elevations north and northeast of Grand Junction and not so much in the Grand Valley.

When Will Humidity Back Off?

Humidity will gradually ease through this weekend, but it will still be somewhat elevated through at least Tuesday or Wednesday or next week. Afterward, humidity should drop off more substantially so that our swamp coolers will work better at keep our homes cool.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.