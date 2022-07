GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 42-year-old Whitewater man died after the dump truck he was operating went off the road and then rolled on Highway 141 near Unaweep Canyon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, dispatched received the call around 4:30 p.m. It was a single-vehicle accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

