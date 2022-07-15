Advertisement

Mesa County Primary Election results are now certified

No excess ballots were counted and elections officials certified the race as legitimate
Mesa County primary election results are now proverbially set in stone.
(Pexels | Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - As an exciting Primary season comes to a close, Mesa County Elections announced Friday that it has completed election canvassing and certification. The results are now official, and all candidates selected during the primary period will be heading to the polls in November.

Mesa County Elections staff state that they have conducted a thorough audit, and confirm that no excess ballots were cast.

“Our election team and judges went through extensive training and executed the processes and procedures outlined by law to ensure a fair and transparent election,” said Director of Elections and current Designated Election Official Brandi Bantz. “I want to express how extremely proudand thankful I am to everyone who helped us conduct this election!”

The next election is roughly five months away on November 8, 2022.

