Construction affecting traffic for the week of July 17

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As is usual for Grand Junction in the summertime, several construction projects are planned throughout the city next week. Motorists may want to plan around construction to avoid delays.

24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project

G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Canyon View Park can only be accessed via either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place, and the project is anticipated to be completed in August of 2022.

City Streets Annual Chip Seal Program

Crews will be fog sealing the Ridges area from Sunday through Wednesday and the Monument Road area on Thursday. Work hours will be from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project is anticipated to be completed in early August of 2022.

North Avenue CDOT Resurfacing Project

Crews will be working between 1st Street and the I-70 Business Loop on Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. One lane of travel in east direction will be maintained throughout night work. Daytime utility work will be ongoing, with intermittent lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 miles-per-hour and a 10 foot width restriction will be in place throughout the length of the project. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-November of 2022.

Patterson Road Highline Fiber Project

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday evening. Intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected, and an alternate route is advised.

