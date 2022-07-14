Warrant out for Tina Peters' arrest

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has revoked former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters’ bond due to Peters’ violation of the bond conditions. A no bond warrant has been issued for Peters’ arrest.

As a requirement of the bond, Peters was barred from leaving the state of Colorado without authorization. According to the motion to revoke her bond, Peters left Colorado for Las Vegas, Nevada. She was not authorized to leave the state nor did she request travel for that period.

The motion also states that Peters sent a letter to the Colorado Secretary of State dated July 12, 2022 with a signature from Laurince Lovelife, a notary in Clark County, Nevada. The letter was also originally notarized and signed by a person in Colorado, but the name and Colorado county were crossed out and resigned by Lovelife.

Lovelife confirmed the authenticity of the letter and that Peters was present with him in Las Vegas when she signed it. The signature was made at 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1F in Las Vegas.

Peters was also spotted at a conference for the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association by DA Investigator Struwe in a video from frankspeech.com. At the 2:27:50 mark in the video, Peters takes the stage.

The embattled former clerk is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, identity theft, and first-degree official misconduct.

Peters has maintained her innocence from the start and claimed on Wednesday that the charges are part of a politically motivated attempt by officials from both parties to muzzle supporters of former President Donald Trump.

