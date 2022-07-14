Advertisement

Shooters Grill, Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, has closed

Representative Boebert said that the decision was not politically motivated
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - It may be what put polarizing congresswoman Lauren Boebert on the map, but Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado has closed. According to the Glenwood Springs Independent, the grill closed last Sunday.

Last June, Boebert was informed that her lease would not be renewed by the landlord of the building. In a Tweet posted on July 14, Boebert states that the decision to revoke the lease was not political. “The decision was [the landlord’s] to make and was purely a business decision with no political motivation,” said Boebert’s tweet.

The restaurant opened in 2013 featuring pistol-packing staff, gun-themed food, and décor to match.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
Warrant out for Tina Peters’ arrest
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: KJCT is back on air
Greyhound has less than three days to find a new stop.
UPDATE: New location for Grand Junction Greyhound stop announced

Latest News

Gov. Jared Polis in Grand Junction at the end of May.
Governor Jared Polis appoints new member of El Paso County Court
KJCT WILDLIFE SAFETY
Being safe around wildlife
Applications are currently open.
City of Grand Junction needs applicants for new committee
The Colorado River at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Colorado River is fed...
Roaring Fork Watershed continues to lose water, despite monsoons