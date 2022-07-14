Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ophelia’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ophelia!

Ophelia is a one-year-old Mastiff who weighs in at 112 pounds. Ophelia doesn’t get along well other dogs but loves people. Since she is so large, it is not recommended she be in a house with small children. Ophelia doesn’t know her own strength and tends to pull a little on the leash, so she would need some leash training. Ophelia has a big personality to match her big size.

If you’re interested in adopting Ophelia, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.