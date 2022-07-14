Advertisement

Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury

FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Arizona on Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon. Authorities say the 22-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived at Triangle Lake on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and found him about 100 yards down a steep trail.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said.

The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement.

Authorities said his death appeared to be accidental.

Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.

Triangle Lake and the nearby Lake Creek Falls are a popular destination for swimmers who navigate naturally formed rock slides by inner tube and swim in several swimming holes.

Webb was expected to compete for starting tight end this fall with Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, The Register-Guard reported.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns. His first career touchdown was arguably his most famous play, a 20-yard catch over a defender on a ball thrown by Justin Herbert in the 2019 season opener against Auburn.

The player nicknamed “Spider” was a consensus four-star out of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento; a top 10 tight end and top 300 prospects by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports; and the No. 1 tight end in California by ESPN and 247Sports in 2018, the newspaper reported.

Multiple Oregon coaches and players acknowledged Webb’s death on social media Wednesday night.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Oregon football coach Dan Lanning tweeted. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Like his late grandfather, Donald “Spido” Webb, Spencer was a multi-sport athlete. He was invited by Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman as a practice player when the Ducks were depleted by injury during the 2018-19 season, but didn’t end up joining the team, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Webb is survived by his older brother, Cody, who became Spencer’s legal guardian 10 years ago, sister-in-law, Alicia, aunt and uncle, who all helped raise him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: KJCT is back on air
Greyhound has less than three days to find a new stop.
The Grand Junction Greyhound stop is being moved, but no new location has been announced
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours

Latest News

Financial advice for natural disasters
Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike
Financial advice for natural disasters
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Savannah man catches alligator
WATCH: Man catches alligator with his bare hands
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses