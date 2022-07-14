Advertisement

More afternoon mountain showers and storms

Zack Webster's First Warn Forecast - 7/14
By (Zack Webster)
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some scattered showers and thunderstorms that started off in the mountains late yesterday afternoon continued down into the Grand Valley yesterday evening and into the very early portions of the overnight hours. Aside from a few showers and storms continuing across the far northern portions of the Western Slope, we are dry once again this morning with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settling in. Better moisture continues to stream over the region into this afternoon, and we’ll see yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the higher elevations this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue to hang around in Grand Junction and Montrose, with highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. A few more late evening showers and storms could once again find the valleys this evening and into the early overnight hours, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

Some of the deepest moisture we’ll see all week moves into the region on Friday, and it will help to continue rain chances across the higher elevations on Friday afternoon. We could once again see some showers and storms in the valleys Friday evening, then drier air starts to gradually move into the region through the day on Saturday. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies through the weekend and into the opening half of next week as drier air continues to remain in place. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s in Grand Junction, and middle 90s in Montrose. Lows will continue to remain in the 60s and 70s.

