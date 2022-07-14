Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis appoints new member of El Paso County Court

Gov. Jared Polis in Grand Junction at the end of May.
Gov. Jared Polis in Grand Junction at the end of May.(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis has appointed Charlotte A. Ankeny to fill a vacancy in the El Paso County Court.

Ankeny’s practice is centered on criminal defense, and she has previously served as a Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs from 2006 to 2020. She is currently a Supervising Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs.

She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2002 for her undergraduate degree and attended the University of Denver Sturm College of Law until 2006, where she got her graduate degree.

Her appointment is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
Warrant out for Tina Peters’ arrest
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: KJCT is back on air
Greyhound has less than three days to find a new stop.
UPDATE: New location for Grand Junction Greyhound stop announced

Latest News

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant
KJCT WILDLIFE SAFETY
Being safe around wildlife
Applications are currently open.
City of Grand Junction needs applicants for new committee
The grill has been open since 2013
Shooters Grill, Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, has closed