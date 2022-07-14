Governor Jared Polis appoints new member of El Paso County Court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis has appointed Charlotte A. Ankeny to fill a vacancy in the El Paso County Court.

Ankeny’s practice is centered on criminal defense, and she has previously served as a Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs from 2006 to 2020. She is currently a Supervising Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs.

She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2002 for her undergraduate degree and attended the University of Denver Sturm College of Law until 2006, where she got her graduate degree.

Her appointment is effective immediately.

