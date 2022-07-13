The Grand Junction Greyhound stop is being moved, but no new location has been announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning July 16, Grand Valley Transit will no longer be conducting ticketing for Greyhound and the Greyhound stop will be removed from the GVT Downtown Transfer Facility.

Tickets can still be purchased from their website, but patrons who want to catch their bus in Grand Junction won’t be able to do so for an indeterminate amount of time. GVT has not announced the new location for a Greyhound stop, raising the question of how and where patrons will be able to catch their busses.

GVT is asking patrons to keep an eye on its website for updates.

