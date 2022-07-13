City of Grand Junction to host public workshop for Community Recreation Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For Grand Junction denizens who wish to make their opinions about a potential community recreation center heard, the City of Grand Junction is hosting a public meeting focused on the proposed recreation center on Tuesday, July 19. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Park Barn and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city states that the meeting is part of a series meant to gather community input about specific building programs and amenities at a potential community recreation center in Grand Junction.

The city also stated that it will be following the same vein as previous meetings held in June, when the location of the potential recreation center was discussed. Since then, the city has narrowed its scope for a potential community recreation center to Matchett Park.

The proposed recreation center is part of the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, adopted in early 2021. The PROS Master Plan outlines top priorities for city parks and recreation as well as projects planned over the next eight to ten years. More information on the PROS Master Plan can be found on the city’s parks & recreation page, located here.

