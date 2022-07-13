Advertisement

Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home

A boy died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) - Police said a child died after being shot in the head while riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

Jeremiah Moore, 7, was on his way home from his grandmother’s house when he was shot early Tuesday morning in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said shots were reported around 1:15 a.m., and Moore’s uncle Dameion Bey said those shots were fired at his brother’s family in the vehicle.

“Bullets were coming through the windows, four kids in the back were all trying to duck and take cover,” Bey said.

Following the gunshots, Bey said his brother looked back at little Jeremiah.

“They noticed that he was shot,” Bey said.

After seeking help at a nearby fire department, the family drove to a nearby hospital, where Moore died.

“He was seven years old. He didn’t deserve that,” Bey said. “They were ambushed and shot at.”

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward, as the family tries to cope with their enormous loss.

“This is one of their babies. You know, it’s nothing that you could do to replace his life,” Bey said. “They just want justice.”

Bey said Moore had attended a rally in Chicago protesting against gun violence last month.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online
The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
First case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: KJCT is off-air in Grand Junction
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70

Latest News

An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
Looking downstream from Chasm View, Painted Wall on right
Public comment period extended for Black Canyon National Park management plan
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%