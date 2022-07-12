TABOR tax refunds headed to Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have good news for registered voters in Mesa County. TABOR tax checks can be found in your mailbox this fall. TABOR, Taxpayer’s Bill Of Rights, happens every year in Colorado. The state limits the amount of revenue governments in Colorado can spend. Those taxes include sales, income and property to name a few. The total refund statewide will top $3.65 billion while here in Mesa County it topped $12.7 million.

You can expect a check in the mail as long as you are a registered voter. If not, you have until August 1st to register and expect your refund. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner, Cody Davis, who said “we will pull the registered list by the night of August 1st. So if you’re registered to vote by August 1st. you will get a check, so at this rate you’ll get a check for probably a little over $100.” In pervious years this refund has gone to property owners only but that is something Commissioner Davis said he wanted to change. He said “returning it only to property owners has always been something that has concerned me. We have a lot of people in Mesa County who don’t own a property. So, this year we wanted to get it to those who it would hopefully mean more to,”

You can register to vote online at govotecolorado.gov.

