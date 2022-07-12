Advertisement

TABOR tax refunds headed to Mesa County

TABOR tax refunds
TABOR tax refunds(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have good news for registered voters in Mesa County. TABOR tax checks can be found in your mailbox this fall. TABOR, Taxpayer’s Bill Of Rights, happens every year in Colorado. The state limits the amount of revenue governments in Colorado can spend. Those taxes include sales, income and property to name a few. The total refund statewide will top $3.65 billion while here in Mesa County it topped $12.7 million.

You can expect a check in the mail as long as you are a registered voter. If not, you have until August 1st to register and expect your refund. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner, Cody Davis, who said “we will pull the registered list by the night of August 1st. So if you’re registered to vote by August 1st. you will get a check, so at this rate you’ll get a check for probably a little over $100.” In pervious years this refund has gone to property owners only but that is something Commissioner Davis said he wanted to change. He said “returning it only to property owners has always been something that has concerned me. We have a lot of people in Mesa County who don’t own a property. So, this year we wanted to get it to those who it would hopefully mean more to,”

You can register to vote online at govotecolorado.gov.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair is coming to town

Latest News

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
Shirley Koch, the second involved person in Sunset Mesa Funeral Home body harvesting scheme has pled guilty
RLAs provide a high statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office begins post-election audit of Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election
The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
First case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected
Impaired drivers have been on the rise since 2019.
Colorado State Patrol: Drunk and drugged driver crashes peak in July