Shirley Koch, the second involved person in Sunset Mesa Funeral Home body harvesting scheme has pled guilty

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that Shirley Koch, a 69-year-old resident of Montrose, Colorado, plead guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.

Koch is the mother of the only other guilty person involved in the case, Megan Hess. Over a span of eight years, the two women harvested and illegal sold body parts from hundreds of human corpses donated by unaware families of the deceased.

According to the plea agreement, Koch was involved in meeting with families directly to discuss funerary plans of deceased individuals, and processing and preparing bodies for body broker services. Koch was involved in the scheme from 2010 to 2018.

A full copy of the plea agreement has not yet been released, but additional details will be added after the agreement is made public.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.