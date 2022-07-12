Advertisement

First case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected

Risk to the general population remains low
The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A single case of Monkeypox has been detected in Mesa County by Mesa County Public Health. The infected individual is male and local exposure is limited. Risk to the general population of Mesa County remains low.

The infected individual is being treated with post-exposure prophylaxis to reduce symptoms of the disease. Post-exposure prophylaxis, or “PEP,” is a treatment method that involves inoculating the infected with a Monkeypox vaccine 5-14 days after exposure, and is only available to those who are identified as exposed.

Currently, there are nine confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Colorado. Case numbers are updated and maintained on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website at this link. Monkeypox infections have been confirmed in 37 U.S. states and territories.

Monkeypox can look like a number of skin diseases, including syphilis, herpes, blisters, and acne. Mesa County Public Health recommends to consult a medical provider if you have developed a new rash or bumps, even if you don’t think you’ve been exposed.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to Smallpox, but less severe. Infected individuals can experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. A rash may appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on or near the genitals or anus.

