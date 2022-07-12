Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol: Drunk and drugged driver crashes peak in July

Impaired drivers have been on the rise since 2019.
Impaired drivers have been on the rise since 2019.(Pixabay / Erik Fenderson | Pixabay / Erik Fenderson)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol investigated over 1,750 fatal and injurious crashes caused by drugged or drunk drivers over a three year period from 2019 to 2021 and have established a trend amongst the data.

Year after year, impaired crashes increase during warmer months and peak in July. “We are imploring drivers who have taken the risk of taking substances and driving in the past to change their behavior,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard. “Driving intoxicated is literally rolling the dice with your license, your freedom, and your life.”

Intriguingly, the majority of at-fault impaired drivers involved in a crash were wearing their seatbelts. “When you pause to consider that the majority of impaired drivers involved a serious injury or fatal crash make the choice to wear a seatbelt for their own personal protection but don’t make a choice to plan a sober ride for the protection of others, you begin to appreciate the selfishness of this behavior,” said Packard. Over 60 percent of impaired drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado has experienced a 44 percent increase in the number of fatalities involving an impaired driver since 2019. Jefferson, Weld, Adams, Larimer, and El Paso Counties have the highest drunk and drugged driving fatalities and injuries in Colorado.

