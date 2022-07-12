Advertisement

Colorado Secretary of State’s Office begins post-election audit of Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election

RLAs provide a high statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.
RLAs provide a high statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.(MGN / Pexels | MGN / Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold hosted a public meeting on Monday to begin the 2022 Primary Election Risk-Limiting Audit.

“Bipartisan Risk Limiting Audits are one of Colorado’s many tools to ensure our elections are secure and accurate,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado remains the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit is a critical piece in helping ensure that.”

The meeting involved rolling 20 individual 10-sided dice to establish each digit of a 20-digit random seed. The seed is then entered into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s RLA software, which is open-source. The end result is a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit.

The random seed has been published on the Audit Center of the Secretary of State’s website and is as follows:

Roll #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10

Seed 6 3 4 5 4 6 6 0 3 9

Roll #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20

Seed 0 1 0 3 1 6 9 4 6 2

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon
Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair is coming to town

Latest News

The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
First case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected
Impaired drivers have been on the rise since 2019.
Colorado State Patrol: Drunk and drugged driver crashes peak in July
Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 - 22