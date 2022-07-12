Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 - 22

EDWARDS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be hosting a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting in Edwards, Colorado to discuss closing the 2022 hunting season for the Greater Sage-Grouse along the northwestern corner of the state, updating the disease testing requirements for deer and other Cervids in commercial parks, 2023 Snowmobile Program Grant Funding recommendations, implementing the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, and implementing a refund program for instances where customers’ passes overlap.

The meetings will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 22. In addition, the commission will be giving a tour of Sweetwater Lake on the 21st after the meeting adjourns.

Other topics on the agenda include a Department of Natural Resources update, a Great Outdoors Colorado update, and Keystone Policy Center and CPW updates on wolf planning, among several other items. A complete agenda for the meeting can be found at this link.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are also encouraging the public to comment by emailing dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us

