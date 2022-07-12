Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 - 22

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be hosting a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting in Edwards, Colorado to discuss closing the 2022 hunting season for the Greater Sage-Grouse along the northwestern corner of the state, updating the disease testing requirements for deer and other Cervids in commercial parks, 2023 Snowmobile Program Grant Funding recommendations, implementing the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, and implementing a refund program for instances where customers’ passes overlap.

The meetings will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 22. In addition, the commission will be giving a tour of Sweetwater Lake on the 21st after the meeting adjourns.

Other topics on the agenda include a Department of Natural Resources update, a Great Outdoors Colorado update, and Keystone Policy Center and CPW updates on wolf planning, among several other items. A complete agenda for the meeting can be found at this link.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are also encouraging the public to comment by emailing dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon
Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair is coming to town

Latest News

Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a cooler, Dec, 16, 2020. Vaccines have stringent storage...
State says 20,559 invalid COVID-19 vaccines accounts for fraction of total administered
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap