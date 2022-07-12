Advertisement

Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online

Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.(Pixabay / Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles | Pixabay / Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their Driving Knowledge Test online.

Typically referred to as a written or permit test, the exam is most Coloradan’s first step towards getting their license and driving independently.

Aside from a $5 testing fee and a $1.50 credit card processing fee, the at-home tests cost the same as in-person driving tests, which are free on the first attempt.

The new service will give Coloradans the ability to test for an instruction permit online wherever and whenever they want, with no appointment needed as long as they have an internet connection and a working webcam.

Previously, new drivers had to schedule a visit to a state drivers license office or to go through a driving school to take their permit test, but this is no longer required. In-person services will still be available.

Any Coloradan old enough to test for an instruction permit can take the test at home by completing pre-registration on the DMV’s website.

Drivers younger than 19 will need someone 19 years or older to register for them as a proxy for the exam. Both the test taker and the proxy will receive the results of the test.

More information on online testing can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon
Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair is coming to town

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 - 22
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a cooler, Dec, 16, 2020. Vaccines have stringent storage...
State says 20,559 invalid COVID-19 vaccines accounts for fraction of total administered
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap