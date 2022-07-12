Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their Driving Knowledge Test online.

Typically referred to as a written or permit test, the exam is most Coloradan’s first step towards getting their license and driving independently.

Aside from a $5 testing fee and a $1.50 credit card processing fee, the at-home tests cost the same as in-person driving tests, which are free on the first attempt.

The new service will give Coloradans the ability to test for an instruction permit online wherever and whenever they want, with no appointment needed as long as they have an internet connection and a working webcam.

Previously, new drivers had to schedule a visit to a state drivers license office or to go through a driving school to take their permit test, but this is no longer required. In-person services will still be available.

Any Coloradan old enough to test for an instruction permit can take the test at home by completing pre-registration on the DMV’s website.

Drivers younger than 19 will need someone 19 years or older to register for them as a proxy for the exam. Both the test taker and the proxy will receive the results of the test.

More information on online testing can be found here.

