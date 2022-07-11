Some slight relief in our temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover has started to build up here in the Grand Valley for these evening hours due to the active system impacting the state. The system is bringing along widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms; however, much of the higher elevations continue to experience the bulk of it. We have continued to stay dry with temperatures for the Grand Valley, once again staying in the triple digits as our high. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 101, and areas south have sat in the upper to mid-90s.

Grand Junction still has slight chances to receive a brief sprinkle to a quick light shower tonight. However, the layer of dry air separating the surface and atmosphere continues to present virga from falling precipitation that evaporates before reaching the surface.

While moisture will remain across the Western Slope tonight, our overnight temperatures will be similar to last night’s Grand junction in the upper 60s and Montrose in the lower 60s. We will sit under mostly clear skies in Grand Junction and partly cloudy in Montrose.

While this system continues to impact the state, there are changes over the next few days that there will be more weather makers. We are not ruling out the chances of a light sprinkle to a brief shower in Grand Junction.

For most of the week, temperatures will remain pretty warm in the Grand Valley, sitting in the mid to upper 90s except Monday, where the triple digits will still be around for one more day. Montrose, however, will stay a little cooler, with temperatures mostly staying around the lower 90s throughout the entire week.

