GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Fair is coming to town!

Manager of the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Kyle Carstens, says they’re working on last-minute preparations for the kick start of the fair on Tuesday with the help of the Mesa County Executive Fair Board and the volunteers.

The fair will include regular entertainment like the 4H animals, the carnival, bull riding, monster trucks, and some new additions like the Cirque Du Soleil, the Cool Zoo, and the NASCAR simulator.

“Everybody come out. It’s going to be a great week,” said Carstens. “We’ve got lots of great food vendors, drinking vendors. It’s just going to be the best five days of the summer.

The fair starts on July 12. Entrance to the fair is free, but certain attractions are ticketed. For more information, visit mesacountyfair.com/events/.

