Advertisement

Mesa County Fair is coming to town

Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Fair is coming to town!

Manager of the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Kyle Carstens, says they’re working on last-minute preparations for the kick start of the fair on Tuesday with the help of the Mesa County Executive Fair Board and the volunteers.

The fair will include regular entertainment like the 4H animals, the carnival, bull riding, monster trucks, and some new additions like the Cirque Du Soleil, the Cool Zoo, and the NASCAR simulator.

“Everybody come out. It’s going to be a great week,” said Carstens. “We’ve got lots of great food vendors, drinking vendors. It’s just going to be the best five days of the summer.

The fair starts on July 12. Entrance to the fair is free, but certain attractions are ticketed. For more information, visit mesacountyfair.com/events/.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Justin Leech, 33, wanted by Grand Junction Police
GJ police search for kidnapping, assault suspect
City of Grand Junction City Hall
Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 9, 2022
The heat remains on with some slight changes
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust

Latest News

City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction
Justin Leech, 33, wanted by Grand Junction Police
GJ police search for kidnapping, assault suspect
Lincoln Park
GJFD talks heat safety tips
City of Grand Junction City Hall
Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar