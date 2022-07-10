The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.

From yesterday, there was no precipitation in the forecast, and we saw lots of sunshine and felt the warm temperatures and conditions remaining dry. So, while today was very similar to yesterday except for our temperatures, there is a slight chance that tomorrow will bring some slightly different weather. However, most of the day will stay sunny, dry, and hot.

Towards the nighttime hours is when there is a chance that portions of the Western Slope can receive some slight rainfall to a brief shower. However, this will easily target the higher elevations, especially south of San Juans. Also, around town, up on the monument, and even around the Grand Valley. With the air remaining as dry as it has been, any precipitation that could fall in the Grand Valley can undergo a process called Virga. In this process, precipitation evaporates before reaching the ground, leading to dry surfaces.

By the start of the workweek, we will continue to feel the hot temperatures in the Grand Valley and for people living in Delta as triple digits will remain in the forecast. In Grand Junction, temperatures will fluctuate between the triple digits and the upper 90s. However, in Montrose, temperatures will stay warm but triple digits will not appear. Instead, these temperatures will slowly start to cool as the week progresses. However, this will not be a dramatic dip, as temperatures will remain warm in the lower 90s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

