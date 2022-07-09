Persistent dry conditions and hot temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the main stories is in the heat, and unfortunately, if we think this weekend will bring some relief, unfortunately, no. Triple digits will return here in the Grand Valley, conditions will remain dry, and we will already continue to experience drought conditions.

While we are not receiving any rainfall across the Western Slope, there is an ongoing system impacting the front range/ This is due to a stationary front that is running along the Foothills and front range that is allowing this system to stay active. However, it targets more of the higher elevations and around the Denver metro areas. Unfortunately for the Western Slope, this pattern of little to no precipitation will continue over the next several days.

Our clear skies throughout the day will lead to a clear night ahead. The only relief we will receive from the heat during these nighttime hours, mixed with clear skies. In the Grand Valley, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s and stay slightly more relaxed in the lower 60s for Montrose.

When tomorrow rolls around, this is where those temperatures are going to rise again here in Grand junction. Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits and carry over for our weekend, just like today, with dry conditions and no precipitation forecasted. Triple digits will also conclude our week with a slight drop by the start of next week. However, for the Grand Valley, there will not be any relief in sight, and temperatures will remain in the triple digits to upper 90s over the next seven days, seeing plenty of sunshine and staying dry with no precipitation.

However, Montrose will stay a little cooler than grand junction, but temperatures will continue to keep warm for the area. While triple digits will not occur in the area, temperatures will climb this weekend into the upper 90s. Some relief will happen next week when temperatures fall into the lower 90s. As a result, Montrose can feel a more significant drop in the temperatures next week compared to the grand valley, with temperatures falling by a mere five to six degrees. Comparatively, in Grand Junction, temperatures will drop by one to two degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

