GJ police search for kidnapping, assault suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

An update to the search for a missing Grand Junction woman and her husband.

Grand Junction Police report officers have found Ryah Leech, 29, after her husband reportedly dragged her from their home in the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street Friday night, forced her into a car and drove off during an argument.

Officers report they tried to stop the car but the driver sped off and into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue. According to witnesses, a male and female were seen fleeing from the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the area for the subjects, as well as sending an emergency notification to phone numbers registered in the area.

Now we’re told Ryah has been located and is safe but her husband, Justin Leech, 33, is still missing.

Justin is suspected of kidnapping and other domestic violence related offenses.

If you have any information that could help police find him, please call 970-242-6707 reference case number 22-31604. You can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers of Mesa County if you prefer to remain anonymous.

