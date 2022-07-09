Advertisement

4 charged after 5,000 pounds of Methamphetamine seized in California

Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more...
Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more than 5,000 pounds of meth.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal authorities seized more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in California.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it was one of the largest drug busts in San Diego County.

Law enforcement followed a commercial truck that crossed into the United States Thursday.

Officers allegedly saw four men, all residents of Tijuana, unload dozens of cardboard boxes into a van.

Inside was about 148 bundles of Methamphetamine.

The men are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

If found guilty, the suspects could face up to life in prison, along with a $10 million dollar fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.
Semi truck accident on I-70; Glenwood Springs to Dotsero closed
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction

Latest News

Lincoln Park
GJFD talks heat safety tips
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM’s death
City of Grand Junction City Hall
Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar
Four residents of Tijuana were charged after law enforcement allegedly found them with more...
4 charged after 5,000 pounds of Methamphetamine seized