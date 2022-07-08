Extended dry and hot pattern incoming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pattern that brought partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon showers and storms to the region through the opening half of the work week has been pushed out of the region by a ridge of high pressure moving in from the southeast, and we’re looking at an extended stretch of mostly sunny, dry, and hot conditions around much of the Western Slope over the next couple of days. We started the morning around the region with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, but now we’re starting to see more of a transition to sunny skies as we continue to progress through the morning. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with just a small handful of clouds through the day today, which will allow temperatures to quickly warm through the 80s and into the lower and middle 90s by early on this afternoon. High temperatures in Grand Junction and some of the other lower elevations will wind up in the middle to upper 90s. Most of the clouds and any showers and storms will stay almost exclusively over the highest elevations of the Continental Divide through the day. Mostly clear to clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

By Saturday that area of high pressure will be centered directly over Colorado, and it will lead to yet another good-sized jump in temperatures around the Western Slope. The lowest elevations, including Grand Junction, will easily exceed the 100-degree mark by Saturday afternoon, and even places like Montrose will see highs soar into the middle and upper 90s. A few more clouds move into the region on Sunday as high pressure nudges just a little bit off toward the southwest, but we’ll still see temperatures easily climb into the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s. Recent data has started to bring a little bit better moisture across the region again by Sunday afternoon, which could mean some slightly higher rain chances across primarily the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We’ll mention slight rain chances for Montrose and locations in and around the San Juan Mountains, which could definitely provide some much-needed heat relief to those lucky locations.

That ridge of high pressure still doesn’t show very many signs of any significant weakening into next week, so expect a similar forecast to the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, and very small rain chances primarily limited to the higher elevations.

