Advertisement

Wildland firefighter recalls memorial to 14 fallen firefighters

A memorial tree
A memorial tree(Troy Fronczek | Troy Fronczek)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - July 6, 2022 marks the 28th anniversary of a wildland fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of 14 firefighters.

The lightning-sparked South Canyon Fire started small on July 2, 1994. It claimed just 3 acres by July 4. But local authorities called in special teams – smokejumpers, hotshots and helitack – to help get it under control before it got too close to private property. Among the teams, the Prineville Hotshots as well as smokejumpers from Missoula and McCall.

But on July 4, a dry cold front tore through Storm King Mountain and the fire jumped the fireline and raced toward fire crews. Twelve could not outrun the flames. Two died further away when flames overtook them.

Grand Junction’s Troy Fronczek remembers a training hike to the memorial for the men and women lost on the job. It’s called the Storm King Mountain Memorial Trail and it closely follows the path firefighters hiked to fight the blaze. Once there you can see markers for those lost, mementos and items left behind. Two trees stand as a stark reminder of the fire’s fury. Each is decorated with items left from other fire crews. Fronczek describes the trail as difficult and the memorial as somber.

The firefighters lost were Kathi Beck, Tamera Bickett, Scott Blecha, Levi Brinkley, Robert Browning, Doug Dunbar, Terri Hagen, Bonnie Holtby, Rob Johnson, Jon Kelso, Don Mackey, Roger Roth, Jim Thrash, and Richard Tyler.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections
The two women sold hundreds of bodies and body parts without the consent of the deceased's...
Former Montrose funeral home owner accused of selling bodies and body parts without consent pleads guilty
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident

Latest News

Free preschool for Colorado
Free preschool for Colorado
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: The KJCT transmitter is currently being repaired. Viewers may lose our broadcast or see interference at random.
Suplizio's Field is currently all natural grass.
Grand Junction City looking to fund new artificial turf for Suplizio Field