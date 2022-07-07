Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two more Fentanyl-related arrests in the Grand Valley were made on Wednesday inside Colorado National Monument at the Saddlehorn Campground. Justin Book, a 36-year-old resident of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, a 41-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada were arrested.

The two were in possession of approximately one kilogram of Methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 2,200 Fentanyl pills, cash, and a firearm. The estimated value of the Fentanyl is around $33,000.

The drugs were discovered while park rangers were investigating an illegal campfire, at which point the rangers called the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Both Book and Olson have been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility and are charged with multiple felony drug charges.

