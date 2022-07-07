Advertisement

Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested

Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills(Mesa County Sheriff's Office | Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two more Fentanyl-related arrests in the Grand Valley were made on Wednesday inside Colorado National Monument at the Saddlehorn Campground. Justin Book, a 36-year-old resident of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, a 41-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada were arrested.

The two were in possession of approximately one kilogram of Methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 2,200 Fentanyl pills, cash, and a firearm. The estimated value of the Fentanyl is around $33,000.

Caption

The drugs were discovered while park rangers were investigating an illegal campfire, at which point the rangers called the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Both Book and Olson have been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility and are charged with multiple felony drug charges.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.
Semi truck accident on I-70; Glenwood Springs to Dotsero closed