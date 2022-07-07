Semi truck accident on I-70; Glenwood Springs to Dotsero closed

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Glenwood Springs to Dotsero section of I-70 is closed due to a semi truck accident.

Current estimates for reopening are six to eight hours. A detour is available via the nearby scenic route.

Details are currently scarce, but more will be released as they become available. More information on I-70 conditions can be found on CDOT’s website.

