Advertisement

Semi truck accident on I-70; Glenwood Springs to Dotsero closed

The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.
The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.(CSP Eagle | CSP Eagle)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Glenwood Springs to Dotsero section of I-70 is closed due to a semi truck accident.

Current estimates for reopening are six to eight hours. A detour is available via the nearby scenic route.

Details are currently scarce, but more will be released as they become available. More information on I-70 conditions can be found on CDOT’s website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: The KJCT transmitter is currently being repaired. Viewers may lose our broadcast or see interference at random.
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Helios'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Helios’
A memorial tree
Wildland firefighter recalls memorial to 14 fallen firefighters