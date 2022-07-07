Rising housing costs in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re selling your home you’re in luck, but if you’re buying a home, I have bad news. House prices reached a median of $400,000 in Mesa County rising $60,000 since May 2021. That is more than the annual income which is just below $45,000 in Grand Junction. I spoke with Tyler Harris, Executive Director for Area Realtor Association, to get insight on when potential buyers can get relief and some steps for home buying assistance.

The good news is this drastic increase will not last forever. Harris said, “inventory is on the rise and it’s shifting to be a little bit more of a buyer’s market. So I think the buyers will see a little bit more of negotiating power and be able to get a little bit better deal than they have in the past several years.” I pushed to figure out what caused this 40-year high increase. Harris said much of this had to with the pandemic. “It was driven by a lack of inventory,” he said, “so supply and demand issues over the past several years, dating back to even prior to COVID.”

If you need a house right now but can’t exactly afford the market, check out the assistance program that could be referred to you by your realtor. You can also look on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to find information about assistance programs.

