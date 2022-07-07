Heat builds to triple digits by this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The warming and drying we’ve been expecting has started, and we’re heading toward triple-digit heat this weekend.

Heat Safety

Triple-digit heat happens every summer here on Colorado’s Western Slope. It isn’t uncommon, but it still can be dangerous. Extreme heat is among the highest fatality rate of all forms of dangerous weather. Remember to limit your time outdoors and especially in the direct sun, if possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. It’s also important to be well hydrated by drinking water, and make sure you’re eating well.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s through 8 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees around Montrose.

Turning Hotter

Long-range forecast trends suggest we’re locked in this overall hot and dry pattern through around July 19-20, so for the better part of the next two weeks. Over the next week alone, most afternoons will warm to or over 100 degrees. Even the days that don’t reach 100 degrees can still be within a degree or two of the century mark. The weekend will be the hottest in this stretch of hot days with high temperatures around Grand Junction near 102 degrees on Saturday and 101 degrees on Sunday. Upper 90s are likely around Montrose.

Fire Danger Increasing

Higher temperatures means the evaporation rate of soil moisture will increase. Our soil moisture is already low. That’s why the Drought Monitor update still shows us in moderate to severe drought. The drying will increase the fire danger. Gusty winds next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday can add to the threat for fires to start and spread quickly. While we don’t have any official burn bans or fire weather alerts, please consider postponing any plans for outdoor burning until weather is more favorable for keeping fires contained.

