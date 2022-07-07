Advertisement

Heat builds to triple digits by this weekend

We'll warm toward 100 degrees on Friday and then into the triple digits this weekend.
We'll warm toward 100 degrees on Friday and then into the triple digits this weekend.(KJCT)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The warming and drying we’ve been expecting has started, and we’re heading toward triple-digit heat this weekend.

Heat Safety

Triple-digit heat happens every summer here on Colorado’s Western Slope. It isn’t uncommon, but it still can be dangerous. Extreme heat is among the highest fatality rate of all forms of dangerous weather. Remember to limit your time outdoors and especially in the direct sun, if possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. It’s also important to be well hydrated by drinking water, and make sure you’re eating well.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s through 8 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees around Montrose.

Turning Hotter

Long-range forecast trends suggest we’re locked in this overall hot and dry pattern through around July 19-20, so for the better part of the next two weeks. Over the next week alone, most afternoons will warm to or over 100 degrees. Even the days that don’t reach 100 degrees can still be within a degree or two of the century mark. The weekend will be the hottest in this stretch of hot days with high temperatures around Grand Junction near 102 degrees on Saturday and 101 degrees on Sunday. Upper 90s are likely around Montrose.

Fire Danger Increasing

Higher temperatures means the evaporation rate of soil moisture will increase. Our soil moisture is already low. That’s why the Drought Monitor update still shows us in moderate to severe drought. The drying will increase the fire danger. Gusty winds next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday can add to the threat for fires to start and spread quickly. While we don’t have any official burn bans or fire weather alerts, please consider postponing any plans for outdoor burning until weather is more favorable for keeping fires contained.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast July 3, 2022
Drier air moving in, temperatures heating up
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's First Warn Forecast - 7/7
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
The heat is building as showers fade, and we'll be in the triple digits by this weekend.
Heat builds to triple digts by this weekend