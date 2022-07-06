Advertisement

STATION ALERT: The KJCT transmitter is currently being repaired. Viewers may lose our broadcast or see interference at random.

Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KJCT STATION ALERT

We are currently aware of an issue with our KJCT transmitter and have dispatched an engineering team for diagnostics and repair if needed. Viewers may see flickering during broadcasts or other visual distortions, and may temporarily lose the broadcast completely as we work on a fix. We do not currently have an ETA, but we will update our socials as soon as we do.

In the meantime, our news programming is shared between KJCT and KKCO 11 News, which has not had any transmitter issues that we’re aware of. You can also watch our broadcast livestreamed on our website.

