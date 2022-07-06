Advertisement

Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis(Mesa County Government)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election.

Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not on the job, Peters is still being paid.

County commissioners wrote a letter to tell Griswold the county’s current elections supervisor handled the primary professionally and does not need additional supervision.

