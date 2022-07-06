Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election.

Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not on the job, Peters is still being paid.

County commissioners wrote a letter to tell Griswold the county’s current elections supervisor handled the primary professionally and does not need additional supervision.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.