Hotter, drier weather arrives after a wet Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last week we told you this week would turn drier and hotter. We still expect that hotter, drier change, but it’s a little bit slower to happen than we expected nearly a week ago.

Hotter, Drier Weather Arrives Late This Week

A hot high pressure ridge from the Southern Plains is a little slower to intensify in response to a West Coast low pressure trough holding back that ridge. Instead of building over the top of us, the high pressure to the east and the low pressure to the west are working together to funnel monsoon moisture over Colorado. Showers and heavy thunderstorms are the result. Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday could mean localized flash flooding, but then those hotter and drier changes happen. The low pressure trough on the West Coast will get a punch of jet stream that will force it to intensify and dig down the West Coast. In response, the high pressure ridge over the Plains will intensify and buckle northward into Canada. That will open the door for heat to slide into our area, and we’ll likely top 100 degrees from Friday through at least Monday.

...But First, A Wet Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, though not everyone will get the rain. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible. Storms can also produce abundant lightning. We will cool through the 70s near the rain, though 80s are more likely in the dry areas. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The low temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start, but increasing clouds in the afternoon will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. Localized flash flooding is possible again, especially near the burn scars of wildfires. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction and 87 degrees around Montrose.

How Hot?

We shut down the water works and turn up the heat starting Thursday. We’ll end the week beneath a mainly sunny sky. Highs will climb through the mid-to-upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. Triple-digit heat is increasingly likely over the weekend and into next week. The heat may ease slightly around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, but the hot high pressure ridge may not weaken to bring any big relief from the heat for the better part of the next two weeks. Long-range forecast trends hold us in a pattern than favors above-normal temperatures for at least the next two weeks.

