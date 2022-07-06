Heat builds to triple digts by this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. Where rain does fall, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on wildfire burn scars and in urban areas with poor drainage. Storms can also frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms will fade to an end 8 PM. We’ll cool through the 80s in dry areas this evening. Areas near the rain can be 10-15 degrees cooler. We’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with a small chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A couple of stray showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially over the mountains, but the day will be drier and warmer than previous days. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction and 91 degrees around Montrose.

Warming To Triple Digits

Weakening low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will scuttle eastward along the U.S.-Canada border. Its exit will make room for a hot high pressure to build northwestward across Colorado and Utah from the Southern Plains. Temperatures beneath that hot high pressure ridge have already been in the 100-105-degree range from Kansas and Oklahoma to Arkansas and Texas. That’s the heat that will come with that high pressure ridge as it builds into our area.

What About Rain?

High pressure causes air to sink. We need rising air for rain, so the high pressure will bring the rain and choke off any real potential for rain that could provide some heat relief. The biggest potential for any showers or thunderstorms will generally be along the Continental Divide where the humid, upslope wind from the Front Range provides the rising air necessary to generate the showers and storms.

When Will The Heat Break?

We’ll be near or above 100 degrees from Friday through at least next Wednesday with little, if any, chance for rain. The high pressure ridge may weaken slightly on some days, which may knock a couple of degrees off of our high temperatures, but the ridge will strengthen on some days, too. The ridge doesn’t break down to help us tame the heat until probably July 20 - so we may be locked into this overall hot and dry pattern for at least the next two weeks.

